Cooper Kupp suffers setback with hamstring injury, Week 1 status unclear

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 and they’re hoping they’ll have Cooper Kupp available to begin the season. After recently returning to practice, the All-Pro wideout has suffered a setback to his hamstring injury on Thursday. Sean McVay considers him to be day-to-day.

“He got a little muscle strain so we’re kind of taking it day by day with him,” McVay said. “I would probably call it a setback, yeah. I think that’s fair to say.”

In the early portion of training camp, Kupp exited practice because of a hamstring ailment, and he just returned to practice last week when the Rams practiced with the Denver Broncos.

When asked about Kupp’s status for Week 1, McVay didn’t want to pinpoint an exact timetable for him to return.

“I think we take it a day at a time right now,” McVay said. “We’ll see. Want to be able to get him back right. We’re obviously a much better team when he’s available, but in his absence over the last handful of months, he’s been out there leading in the way he can. Hopefully we’ll know when he’s back as soon as possible but do have a lot of confidence in the depth that’s been built in that room.”

Kupp is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he sustained a season-ending ankle injury that led to him undergoing surgery in the offseason. Before being sidelined last season, Kupp still looked like one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL, recording 75 receptions, 812 yards, and six touchdowns in nine games.

Hamstring injuries can be tricky, especially for wide receivers who rely on being quick and precise on routes to generate windows for the quarterback to throw to. While the Rams are going to be cautious with Kupp, he’ll have until next week to return to practice before his status in Week 1 is in doubt.

