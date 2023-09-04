Cooper Kupp still seeing specialist for "clarity" on hamstring injury

The wait for word on the severity of Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury will last a little longer.

Kupp went to Minnesota to see a specialist for the injury, which head coach Sean McVay termed a setback in his return from an earlier hamstring pull. At a Monday press conference, McVay said Kupp made the trip because the nature of the injury "doesn’t fall in alignment" with the expected recovery from a soft tissue injury and that the wideout is still meeting with the specialist in hopes of gaining "clarity" about what's wrong.

McVay said that the team still considers Kupp day-to-day with the season opener looming.

"If he’s able to go, that’s outstanding for us," McVay said.

McVay also said that team wants Kupp to feel fully back to himself before he returns to game action and, given all of the question marks about his status, it's hard to imagine that happening in time for the wideout to face the Seahawks. McVay said he expects to have a more detailed update on Kupp's condition Wednesday.