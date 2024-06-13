Cooper Kupp staying in LA to train with Puka Nacua before camp

After wrapping up their offseason workout program with one day of minicamp this week, the Los Angeles Rams are now on break until training camp. Many players use this time to take a vacation and get away before the dog days of camp begin in July, while also continuing to work out and stay prepared for the upcoming season.

Cooper Kupp typically goes up to Oregon in the offseason but he’ll instead be staying in Southern California this summer. He told Eric Williams of FOX Sports that he wants to be an asset to his teammates before camp and will train with Puka Nacua, as the two did following the 2023 season.

“The goal is to win games, win Super Bowls,” said Kupp. “That’s always what it is. I don’t have personal goals that I have set for myself, other than I want to be out there. When training camp starts and Week 1 starts up, I want to be a better football player than I was before, improving and growing from one year to the next.

“If I can be an asset and positive piece to this team, then that’s the goal at the end of the day.”

Kupp and Nacua have become very close in their first year together as teammates, which certainly helped Puka put together a historic rookie season in 2023. Kupp has been a mentor to Nacua and their work this offseason helped the second-year receiver slim down and get in even better shape.

During their training sessions, Nacua said he puked on Kupp’s lawn daily, but Cooper says it wasn’t that bad. Nacua just has a weaker stomach and is a “pregame puker.”

“He makes it sound like it was a huge deal, but he’s got a little bit of a weak stomach,” Kupp said. “He’s a pregame puker. He’s in the bathroom stall before games and people are asking if there’s a problem with Puka before games. But it was nothing crazy.”

Now entering his eighth year in the NFL, Kupp is a leader on offense and someone younger players go to in search of help. Kupp shared some tips with undrafted rookie Drake Stoops during OTAs, which was seen in a mic’d-up video, showing the type of veteran he’s become in L.A.

