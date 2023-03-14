Report: Colts to meet with CB Kelee Ringo at Georgia’s pro day
The Colts are expected to meet with CB Kelee Ringo at Georgia's pro day on Wednesday.
See who Petr Yan should fight next after his losing skid was extended by Merab Dvalishvili in the UFC Fight Night 221 headliner.
Davey Grant pulled off an all-time Hail Mary and put Raphael Assuncao to sleep late in a fight he was losing.
Analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC Fight Night 221, including Dana White's firm warning to Merab Dvalishvili.
Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had an open workout for scouts Friday in Arizona, with 12 teams attending. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media said several teams now are “in talks” with Beckham. However, it is unclear what “in talks” means since Pelissero adds that “there have been no negotiations yet.” PFT reported last week [more]
Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick has suffered a series of injuries throughout his college basketball career, and he’s playing hurt again going into the NCAA Tournament.
Vitor Petrino brushed off Anton Turkalj's antics leading up to UFC Fight Night 221.
The Horned Frogs were selected as a No. 6 seed in the West Region
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Aaron Rodgers reportedly gave the Jets a wish list of players he would like them to sign, including three of his Green Bay teammates and Odell Beckham Jr.
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
The Giants’ offense is adding another weapon in the form of tight end Darren Waller. The Raiders are trading Waller to the Giants for a third-round draft pick, according to multiple reports. Trades cannot become official until the start of the league year tomorrow, but both sides have agreed to the deal. The pick the [more]
New York has gone all-in on the four-time MVP quarterback, can they grant his wishes?
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
Veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has revealed why he chose to leave the Patriots in free agency and reunite with Josh McDaniels on the Raiders.
For the second straight day, the Lions have added a free agent cornerback. This time it’s Emmanuel Moseley, who has agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 26-year-old Moseley signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has spent his entire career in [more]
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
After months of talk, the Bears' big spending day arrived. Ryan Poles added talent, but the underwhelming nature of Day 1 shows how much work is left to do.
Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
It’s not official yet, but it’s quickly moving that way. Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers is indeed moving toward accepting a trade that would send him out the land of the Cheesehead and into the Big Apple. Trey Wingo (who was the first to indicate the Jets had spoken to Rodgers last week) has [more]