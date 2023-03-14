Cooper Kupp shares message for Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd on Twitter

1
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read

Cooper Kupp spent the last three and a half years with Jalen Ramsey as his teammate, and the last three seasons sharing the same uniform as Leonard Floyd. All three helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win in 2021, but only one is left on the roster now.

Ramsey is being traded to the Dolphins, while Floyd has been released by the Rams.

With Ramsey and Floyd on their way out of Los Angeles, Kupp shared a farewell message for his former teammates on Twitter. He loved practicing against both of them and will never forget the games they played together.

“Iron sharpens iron,” he wrote.

The Rams are going to look very different in 2023 and while it’s exciting to still have Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald, the team is going to miss Ramsey and Floyd on defense.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

