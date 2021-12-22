Cooper Kupp sets single season franchise reception record, scores TD to tie Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to tie the game, 10-10, with the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp’s touchdown immediately answered the go-ahead drive from Seattle to begin the half that culminated with a 4-yard touchdown from DeeJay Dallas.

Kupp made a beautiful adjustment to haul in a 32-yard catch earlier in the drive and Sony Michel broke free for a 39-yard gain as the Rams quickly marched down the field. Kupp’s touchdown catch was his 120th reception of the season, which passes Isaac Bruce’s franchise record of 119 from 1995.

Kupp has seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown for the Rams.

Seahawks linebacker Jon Rhattigan is doubtful to return to the game with a knee injury.

