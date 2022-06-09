Cooper Kupp sets record for most guaranteed money ever for WR

Cooper Kupp’s historic 2021 season has resulted in some more history for the Rams wide receiver. Kupp signed a three-year extension on Wednesday, a deal that’s worth $80 million. The contract includes $75 million guaranteed, a well-deserved payday for the Super Bowl MVP.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kupp’s $75 million guaranteed are the most ever for a wide receiver. It’s also the most guaranteed money in NFL history for an offensive player who isn’t a quarterback.

So while he may not be the highest-paid receiver, he got more guaranteed money than any wideout in the history of the NFL. That’s a pretty good deal for the former third-round pick out of Eastern Washington.