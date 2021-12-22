Cooper Kupp sets Rams record for receptions, NFL record for consecutive 90-yard games
It seems like every week, Cooper Kupp is setting new receiving records. He broke two more on Tuesday night against the Seahawks, continuing his incredible 2021 season.
Kupp caught a 32-yard pass in the third quarter, which put him over 90 yards for the 10th consecutive game. That broke a tie with Michael Irvin and Odell Beckham Jr. for the most games in a row with at least 90 yards, putting Kupp alone at the top.
That 32-yard catch by Kupp put him at 90 yards on the night.
He now has an NFL-record 10-straight games with 90+ receiving yards.
— Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) December 22, 2021
A few plays later, Kupp caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford, giving him 120 catches on the year. That broke another record, this one of the Rams variety.
He now has the most catches in a single season in franchise history, eclipsing Isaac Bruce (119) and Torry Holt (117). Kupp still has three games left to play, too.
.@CooperKupp broke the franchise receptions record with a TD. Of course he did.
📺 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/tvpetO9GAC
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 22, 2021
Bruce congratulated Kupp on the record with a tweet after his touchdown reception.
Congratulations @CooperKupp https://t.co/WkHo1Haj6k
— Isaac Bruce (@IsaacBruce80) December 22, 2021