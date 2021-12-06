Cooper Kupp sets Rams record with 8 straight games of 7-plus catches

Cooper Kupp has put together an absolutely stellar season for the Rams in 2021, already topping 1,000 yards after just 10 games. He added to his season total on Sunday against the Jaguars, catching another eight passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

With that, Kupp set the Rams record for the most consecutive games with at least seven receptions, going eight straight.

8th straight game with 7+ receptions for @CooperKupp, setting a new @RamsNFL franchise record (ELIAS). — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) December 5, 2021

There’s only been one game in which Kupp hasn’t caught at least seven passes, and it was in Week 4 against the Cardinals when he had five receptions for 64 yards – both his lowest totals of the year.

In every other game, he’s had at least seven catches for 90 yards, scoring 11 total touchdowns. Additionally, with his eight catches on Sunday, he now has 100 total for the season, becoming the first receiver to eclipse that number this year.