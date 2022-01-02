Rams receiver Cooper Kupp continues to put up historic numbers in the 2021 season and just helped pull his team within two points of the Ravens in the fourth quarter.

With his 21-yard reception with 13:40 left in the fourth quarter, Kupp set a new Rams single-season franchise record for receiving yards with 1,801 and counting. The previous record was Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce in 1995 with 1,781.

After Kupp put the Rams deep in Baltimore territory, running back Sony Michel did the best. He took in a 1-yard touchdown to cut Los Angeles’ deficit to just two points at 16-14.

Michel has 16 carries for 69 yards plus three catches for 25 yards.

But the Ravens had a strong answer to make it harder for Los Angeles’ comeback effort. Devonta Freeman started the drive with a 32-yard run that immediately put the offense in L.A. territory.

Baltimore continued to pound Los Angeles with the run, with just two pass plays on the 10-play possession. But the Rams held Baltimore to a field goal with Leonard Floyd’s sack on third-and-goal from the 9-yard line.

Justin Tucker sent a field goal 34 yards through the uprights to put Baltimore’s lead at 19-14 with 4:30 left in the contest.

Cooper Kupp sets Rams franchise receiving record, L.A. trails Baltimore 19-14 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk