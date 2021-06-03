The Rams’ most high-profile addition this offseason was quarterback Matthew Stafford. But the club has also brought in more speed to improve its receivers — a group that was already strong.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp lead the unit, both entering their fifth seasons with the team. Behind them, Los Angeles signed DeSean Jackson in free agency and drafted Tutu Atwell in the second round. Plus, last year’s second-round pick Van Jefferson is poised to increase his role.

This week, Kupp said having so many capable receivers is a luxury. And the unit’s versatility makes it more dangerous.

“You’ve got such a deep group of guys. And really, the next-best thing about it is that guys aren’t just locked in on one [receiver] position — guys want to learn the entire offense,” Kupp said during his Wednesday press conference. “So you really feel like you’ve got five guys that can play every position that you ask them to. So we’ll be able to move guys in and out, run concepts for full groups no matter what the formation, however you want to [utilize personnel in a] formation. You could have DeSean on the inside, me on the inside, Rob on the inside, Tutu on the inside, Van on the inside.

“Just not knowing where guys are going to end up at, it makes it really fun for us to be able to move around this offense, being able to run things, complementary routes to get guys open. And [to] know that we’re all playing off of each other, and understand that together as a group is great. We’ve got the right guys in there, the right lack of ego to be able to play for each other. It’s a good thing. It’s pretty special.”

Los Angeles ranked second in total offense and second in scoring when they went to the Super Bowl in 2018, but fell to 11th in yards and 22nd in points last year. With Stafford behind center and the strong group of receivers, the Rams could have a top-five offense once again in 2021.

Cooper Kupp sees Rams versatility at receiver as an advantage originally appeared on Pro Football Talk