Cooper Kupp’s second touchdown gives Rams 17-10 lead over Seahawks

Cooper Kupp is killing the Seattle Seahawks.

Kupp has nine receptions for 136 yards with a 29-yard strike from Matthew Stafford resulting in the go-ahead score for the Los Angeles Rams with 10:48 left to play.

The Rams got the benefit of a sketchy defensive holding call against Kupp from cornerback Bless Austin on a third down that allowed them to keep their drive going. The Rams would have been punting from their own 18-yard line. Instead, the drive continued and Kupp and the Rams made them pay.

Sony Michel busted a screen pass for a 24-yard gain and Kupp hauled in the strike from Stafford to give the Rams a 17-10 cushion.

Kupp surpasses Issac Bruce to set the Rams single-season reception record on his first touchdown catch of the night on L.A.’s first drive of the second half. That score tied the game at 10-10 before his 29-yard touchdown gave the Rams the lead once again.

