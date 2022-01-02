Cooper Kupp scores off Tyler Huntley pick, but Rams trail Ravens 13-7 at halftime

Though Baltimore is playing its third consecutive game without quarterback Lamar Jackson, the team hasn’t flinched.

The Ravens lead the Rams 13-7 at halftime, with 10 of the club’s points coming off turnovers.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown a pair of interceptions to give him five picks in the last two games. The first came late in the first quarter, with safety Chuck Clark returning the pick for a 17-yard touchdown.

That was Stafford’s league-leading fourth pick six of the season.

Clark intercepted Stafford again in the second quarter when the quarterback tossed a deep pass to a well-covered Odell Beckham Jr. instead of taking an easier completion to receiver Van Jefferson underneath.

The Rams got on the board after Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley tossed an interception to safety Jordan Fuller late in the half. A few plays later, Stafford hit Cooper Kupp for an 18-yard touchdown.

Stafford is 12-of-21 passing for 147 yards with a touchdown and two picks. Kupp has three catches for 46 yards.

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews set a new franchise record for receiving yards in a season with his 18-yard catch with 10:53 left in the second quarter. He has three catches for 66 yards. Huntley has performed well for the most part, going 12-of-18 for 144 yards with the interception. He has three carries for 43 yards as well.

Kicker Justin Tucker has hit field goals of 22 and 46 yards, with the latter coming right at the end of the first half.

The Rams will have the ball first to start the third quarter.

