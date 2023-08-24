Cooper Kupp says he's on track to play in season opener

Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp returned to practice this week after dealing with a hamstring injury and said on Thursday he's on pace to play Week One against the Seahawks.

"Yeah, I feel like I am," Kupp said in his Thursday press conference. "[G]oing out there Week One would be tough, not having that opportunity to see those [practice] reps, have those reps, and have that kind of stuff in your back pocket of being able to see those patterns. So, I feel good about the path we’re on now."

Kupp has now participated in four consecutive practices, with the Rams working from Monday to Thursday — the last two days with the Broncos in Denver. Kupp said that he was initially feeling like his timing was a little behind earlier in the week, but things got back on track as he took more snaps.

While Kupp and Los Angeles' starters won't be on the field for Saturday's preseason finale, Kupp said that if it were Week One, he would play.

Head coach Sean McVay said he thought Kupp looked "really good" in Thursday's practice.

"We wanted to be limited with him today. But he’s gotten a lot of work over the last four days," McVay said. "We’ve gone four days in a row, Monday through Thursday, and that was really a ramp-up of his workload. But that was kind of what we wanted to be able to do.

"But, he looked really good. He looked like Cooper. And that’s an excellent player for us."

Kupp played just nine games due to injury last year, but still caught 75 passes for 812 yards with six touchdowns.