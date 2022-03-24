Cooper Kupp sat courtside at Lakers game on Wednesday night

Aaron Donald sat courtside to watch the Los Angeles Lakers after the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl, and Matthew Stafford did the same soon after. After watching his teammates get to have fun watching the Lakers (if that’s possible this season), Cooper Kupp shared on Twitter earlier this month that he’d love to be the next player on the Rams to sit courtside to watch the Lakers.

Kupp received his wish on Wednesday night as the Super Bowl MVP was able to get courtside tickets for the Lakers’ showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers.

When Donald went a few days after the Super Bowl, the Lakers were able to defeat the Utah Jazz by the score of 106-103, with LeBron James scoring 33 points. The All-Pro defensive tackle was seen interacting with James, shaking his hand during the game as the four-time NBA champion continued to knock down impressive shots.

Stafford would follow suit as he would attend the Lakers’ clash with the Golden State Warriors earlier this month. Los Angeles beat Golden State 124-116, in large part due to James supplying a whopping 56 points, saying that he had to “put on a show” with Stafford in the building.

Sadly for Kupp, James wasn’t active for the Lakers on Wednesday night versus the 76ers, and as a result, Los Angeles lost the game 126-121. At the very least, Kupp was able to get a picture with James.

Members of the Rams were good luck charms for the Lakers before Kupp attended the game on Wednesday. Seeing that James wasn’t available for Los Angeles, maybe the Lakers give him another chance in the future to sit courtside.