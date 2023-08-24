Cooper Kupp running well in return from hamstring injury

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was back on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury three weeks ago, and he looked like he's back to full speed.

At the Rams' joint practice with the Broncos, Kupp battled with Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Kupp was his old self.

"I thought Coop looked great," Stafford said after practice. "Just happy to see him running around, smiling, having fun playing ball again."

After leading the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns in 2021, Kupp missed half the season in 2022 and wasn't as effective when he did play. Getting Kupp back to 100 percent would go a long way toward getting the Rams back in the playoffs.