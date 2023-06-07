Cooper Kupp returns to Rams practice in limited role: 'Glad to be back'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp primarily worked along the sideline with trainers during the team's organized activities Tuesday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Cooper Kupp was eager to return to the field, but other priorities kept the Rams' star receiver sidelined for most of the team’s offseason program.

Kupp’s longer-than-expected recovery from an ankle injury was ongoing. More importantly to Kupp, he and his wife were expecting the birth of their third child.

The Kupps recently welcomed another son.

“As much as I … love this game and how much I love these guys here — I had to be with my family,” Kupp said Tuesday after his first full on-field workout during organized team activities. “It was something I chose to do because that is a higher priority than football. So I had to be there.

“But I’m very glad to be back.”

On Tuesday, Kupp mainly worked on the sideline with trainers. He went through agility and strength drills, ran short pass routes and counseled younger receivers. At the end of practice, Kupp joined the first-team offense for a two-minute drill conducted at jog-through pace.

Despite being limited, Kupp was present and his presence on the field was palpable, coach Sean McVay said.

“He really is an extension of the coaching staff, and he sees so many different things,” McVay said. “But he really wants to pour into his teammates.”

Kupp, who will turn 30 on June 15, is one of the three pillars on a Rams roster that has undergone a drastic makeover since last season’s embarrassing 5-12 finish. General manager Les Snead traded, released or declined to re-sign nearly two-dozen players as the Rams went into financial retreat with an apparent eye toward 2024 and beyond.

Kupp, the 2021 NFL offensive player of the year, is scheduled to carry a team-high $27.8-million salary-cap number this season. That eclipses star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who has a $26-million cap number, and quarterback Matthew Stafford ($20 million).

In 2021, Kupp achieved the so-called triple crown of receiving by leading the NFL with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Last season, Kupp was sidelined for the final eight games. He finished with 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns, with one rushing touchdown.

Kupp sounded frustrated that he was not able to return sooner.

“This is not the timeline that we expected this to be,” he said, adding, “That’s the point of the surgery, to try and get back quicker and, unfortunately, things didn’t work out that way."

When a player suffers a season-ending injury, “that season kind of just drags on forever,” he said.

“There’s never really a stopping point where you leave the facility,” he said, “because I’ve been in here still rehabbing, doing all that stuff. So it does get long, but man, if you love football it doesn’t really matter.”

Kupp said trainers have not given him an exact date for when he could resume a full workout regimen. But he is “feeling really good” about his progress.

“It’s a good place to be now,” he said, “where I feel like I’m asking for more and wanting to do more and feeling like you’re getting held back, versus feeling like they’re pushing you to do more.

“So we’re in a good place now where I feel like I want to get out there and play, and they’re being cautious with it.”

Kupp’s absence has enabled receivers such as Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and rookie Puka Nacua to take more reps with Stafford, who did not throw passes last offseason because of right elbow tendonitis.

Stafford, preparing for his 15th NFL season, has been a full participant in offseason workouts. Kupp said that he and Stafford would work together before the start of training camp.

“We’ve already been talking about what that’s going to look like,” Kupp said, adding, “We want to maximize these next couple months and the time we get to have together.”

