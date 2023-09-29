Cooper Kupp will return to practice next week

The Rams may get Cooper Kupp back to play sooner rather than later.

Head coach Sean McVay said in his Friday press conference that Kupp will start practicing next week. Kupp has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for the first few weeks of the season and was placed on injured reserve during Week 1. He's eligible to be designated to return after Sunday's game.

McVay said the team won't do anything "reckless" with Kupp and will trust the receiver's feedback on how he feels to determine when Kupp will be activated to the 53-man roster.

"I trust the way that he knows how to feel," McVay said. "So, he’s practicing next week and we’re going to see how he feels. Obviously, there's opinions that really matter. But he is the one that matters the most to me because I know he knows his body."

Kupp was limited to just nine games last year due to injury. He nevertheless caught 75 passes for 812 yards with six touchdowns.

The Rams will travel to Indianapolis to play the Colts this weekend before playing the Eagles at home in Week 5.

