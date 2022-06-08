Cooper Kupp reiterates he’s not trying to reset receiver market

Matthew Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, and Aaron Donald received a three-year, $95 million contract this week. Two down, one to go for the Rams.

Cooper Kupp signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension in 2020 that he has outplayed. He is due a new deal after becoming the first receiver since 2005 to lead the league in catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions and earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Stafford’s total deal is tied for fourth-most among players at his position, and Donald’s reset the market for defensive players. Among receivers, Tyreek Hill has a $30 million average per year and Davante Adams $140 million in total value.

Ten receivers now have deals that average more than $20 million a season, including seven that signed this offseason.

A reported asked Kupp on Tuesday if he was seeking a deal that would reset the market for receivers.

“No,” Kupp said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I’m not trying to compare myself. I’m not trying to say, ‘OK, well where was Tyreek at? All those guys that got deals, where were all those guys at? And I need to be higher than them in certain places.’”

Kupp doesn’t have a timeline for completion of a deal, and he reiterated he wants a contract that makes sense for both sides.

“I want this to be something we can work on together,” Kupp said. “Something that’s great for the team, something that’s great for me and my family as well. That place exists, and it’s just getting there.”

