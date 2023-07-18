Cooper Kupp ranked as 5th-best WR by NFL coaches and execs, draws Hines Ward comparison

In 2021, Cooper Kupp had arguably the best season ever by a wide receiver. He led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16), going on to win Offensive Player of the Year and eventually Super Bowl MVP.

His numbers fell off last season, but that was only because he missed eight games – yet he still had 75 catches and 812 yards. Despite his injury-shortened season last year, Kupp has maintained his place among the best receivers in the league.

NFL executives, coaches and scouts voted Kupp the fifth-best receiver in football this year, according to ESPN, with one scout even comparing him to Hines Ward.

“You can teach tape on him attacking leverage, stemming guys, great quickness, precise route runner,” an NFC scout said. “Also does the blocking and dirty work. He’s a bit like Hines Ward, in his value is in doing all the little things really well.” An AFC executive added: “If I’m picking one receiver for one game, I might pick him. He’s going to win the game for you.”

One voter still put Kupp as high as No. 1, while his lowest ranking was outside the top 10. Last year, Kupp was ranked the No. 2 receiver in football, behind only Davante Adams. Justin Jefferson was understandably ranked No. 1 this year, followed by Adams, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill.

Kupp will be the top receiver in the Rams offense once again this year and he could see a similar target share to the one he had in 2021 and 2022, averaging more than 10 per game. If that’s the case, don’t be surprised if he puts up another 100-catch, 1,400-yard season in 2023.

