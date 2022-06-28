Cooper Kupp and the Rams are nominated for multiple ESPYs
The Los Angeles Rams enjoyed a fantastic 2021 season, the first year with Matthew Stafford at the helm. They went 12-5 in the regular season, won the NFC West and went on to win Super Bowl LVI, capping off an incredible year.
Cooper Kupp was a major part of the Rams’ title run, leading the NFL in receiving yards, receptions and touchdown catches. He continued his dominance in the playoffs, eventually winning Super Bowl MVP after catching the game-winner against the Bengals.
Both Kupp and the Rams as a team have been nominated for awards at this year’s ESPYs, which will take place on July 20.
Kupp has been nominated for Best Championship Performance and Best NFL Player, while the Rams are among the champions nominated for Best Team. Take a look at the other nominees in those categories below.
BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – Super Bowl LVI
Julianna Peña, UFC 269
Max Verstappen, F1 – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche – Stanley Cup Finals
BEST TEAM
Golden State Warriors, NBA
Chicago Sky, WNBA
Atlanta Braves, MLB
Los Angeles Rams, NFL
Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball
Georgia Bulldogs, NCAA Football
Colorado Avalanche, NHL
BEST NFL PLAYER
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
