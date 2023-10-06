Cooper Kupp will be in Rams lineup Sunday

The Rams will have wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the lineup against the Eagles this Sunday.

Kupp has been trending in the direction of playing all week. He practiced Wednesday for the first time since going on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and moved up to full participation on Thursday.

Head coach Sean McVay said that Kupp will practice fully again on Friday and that he will be active on gameday for the first time this season.

"Just having his presence out there is definitely a boost. I'm really happy for him because of how important it is to be out there and with his teammates and to be able to feel physically like he's himself," McVay said at his press conference.

Rookie Puka Nacua has been soaking up catches from Matthew Stafford in Kupp's absence and the Eagles will be the first team that has to contend with both wideouts in the same game.