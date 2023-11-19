Cooper Kupp questionable with ankle injury, Seahawks lead Rams 13-7 at halftime

The Rams trail the Seahawks 13-7 at halftime, but they have a bigger injury concern as they get ready for the second half.

Star receiver Cooper Kupp went back into the locker room late in the second quarter after suffering an ankle injury. He is officially questionable to return.

Kupp was blocking on a run play and came up hobbling as he left the field. He was examined for a bit on the sideline before making his way into the concourse for further evaluation.

Kupp missed the first four weeks of the season with a hamstring injury. He also missed much of last season with an ankle injury.

The Rams scored their first points of the game just before the break when quarterback Matthew Stafford hit rookie receiver Puka Nacua for a 4-yard touchdown. The club had four shots at points from inside the 5-yard line earlier in the first half but couldn't score when Stafford's fourth-down pass to Tutu Atwell fell incomplete.

Stafford is 7-of-12 for 67 yards with a TD. The Rams had just seven first downs and were 1-of-4 on third down, amassing 94 total yards in the first half.

On the other side, Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker is doubtful to return with an oblique injury. But Seattle built a 13-0 lead by scoring on each of its first three possessions.

Quarterback Geno Smith connected with DK Metcalf for an 8-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Then Jason Myers hit field goals of 54 and 43 yards to give Seattle 13 points.

Smith is 13-of-18 for 150 yards with a touchdown. Metcalf leads with three catches for 68 yards with a TD.

The Seahawks will receive the second-half kickoff.