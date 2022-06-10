Cooper Kupp: Players can trust the Rams will take care of you

The Rams made headlines a couple of times this week and wide receiver Cooper Kupp thinks those stories are a sign of why players should feel good about sitting down at the negotiating table with the team.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald landed a big new deal with the team early in the week and Kupp signed an extension of his own a couple of days later. The deals were a continuation of an approach that’s seen the team do whatever it takes to secure veteran stars for the team and Kupp believes that it sends a positive message to players about how the team handles its business.

“All the stuff on the business side, we can trust the organization to be a place that’s going to take care of you,” Kupp said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “They’re going to be able to step in. There’s going to be a respect there and understanding that that stuff’s going to work itself out. So we’ve got a lot of guys who take the right approach mentally to be the best versions of themselves first and let the business side of things kind of work themselves out.”

The Rams signed Matthew Stafford to a new deal earlier in the offseason in another move that fits their approach of keeping players happy and on the roster. It may not be a lasting approach to team-building, but it has paid off in one ring and the team is sticking to the script as they chase a second one.

