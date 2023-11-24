Cooper Kupp will play on Sunday vs. Cardinals

The Rams will have their top offensive player when they take on the division-rival Cardinals this weekend.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his Friday press conference that receiver Cooper Kupp will play on Sunday.

Kupp is dealing with an ankle sprain suffered during last week's victory over the Seahawks. He didn't practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday.

McVay said Kupp will be a full participant in Friday's session.

In six games this season, Kupp has caught 24 passes for 375 yards with a touchdown.

After being designated to return from injured reserve this week, running back Kyren Williams (ankle) is on track to play on Sunday. He’s been a full participant in practice all week.

McVay also noted that safety Quentin Lake (hamstring) is out for Week 12.