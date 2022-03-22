Cooper Kupp pens heartfelt message to Robert Woods following trade

Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods became almost inseparable over the last five years with the Los Angeles Rams. They both joined Sean McVay’s team in the same year, with Woods signing as a free agent in 2017 and Kupp being a third-round pick that same offseason.

As the Rams’ top two receivers, Woods and Kupp worked perfectly together. They combined for 10,143 yards receiving and 63 touchdowns in five seasons, but the partnership has since been broken up.

The Rams agreed to trade Woods to the Titans on Saturday, parting ways with the veteran receiver. Kupp is understandably upset about the news and he penned a heartfelt message to Woods on Twitter.

“There aren’t any words that will do Robert Woods the justice he deserves for what he has meant to me over these last five years,” Kupp wrote.

You can read his full message in the tweet below.

Kupp will have a new running mate at wide receiver next season with Allen Robinson coming aboard in free agency. As good as Robinson is, losing Woods certainly hurts not only Kupp, but the Rams as a team.

He’ll be missed by fans and everyone in the Rams’ building, and Kupp’s message likely echoes the feelings of most players in Los Angeles.

