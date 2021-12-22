Cooper Kupp pays homage to Isaac Bruce after breaking Rams’ single-season receptions record

Back in 1995, Isaac Bruce set the single-season receptions record for the Rams (at the time, they were the St. Louis Rams) with 119 catches. That record has stood for 25 seasons until this year, with Cooper Kupp surpassing the Hall of Fame wideout during Tuesday night’s win over the Seattle Seahawks.

After eclipsing Bruce’s long-standing franchise record for receptions, Kupp went to Twitter to respond to the all-time great’s congratulatory tweet, expressing his respect for Bruce’s contributions to the wide receiver position.

You were part of setting the standard here for many years! Honored to even be mentioned alongside you. https://t.co/T0HxoPAXgN — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) December 22, 2021

Kupp broke the record on a touchdown reception in the third quarter and he now has 122 receptions entering Week 16. After setting a new single-season record for receptions for the Rams, Kupp is also on track to surpass Elroy Hirsch’s single-season receiving touchdowns record of 17 for Los Angeles.

Besides Bruce’s receptions record, Kupp is well on his way to pass Bruce for the most receiving yards in a season in franchise history. Bruce also set the record for receiving yards in 1995 with 1,781, while Kupp currently has 1,625 yards with three games remaining.

During his 14-year career with the Rams, Bruce was the model of consistency at the wide receiver position. From 1994-2007, Bruce posted eight 1,000-yard seasons and finished his career with the fifth-most receiving yards in NFL history.

Even though Kupp is a special player in his own right, he understands that Bruce was someone that paved the way before him on the Rams.