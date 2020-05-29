Cooper Kupp: Outside narratives don’t matter to us

It’s been an offseason of goodbyes for the Rams.

Players like Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, Dante Fowler, Cory Littleton, Greg Zuerlein, Nickell Robey-Coleman and Clay Matthews have moved on since the end of a disappointing 2019 season and the Rams will look very different from the team that head coach Sean McVay piloted to the playoffs in his first two seasons on the job.

In the view of some outside of the organization, the departures haven’t been offset by enough additions for the Rams to mount a challenge in what looks like a deep NFC West this season. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp said that the changes to the roster haven’t done anything to alter the internal view, however.

“Our expectations haven’t changed; our standards haven’t changed. If anything, they’re continuing to elevate,” Kupp said, via the team’s website. “We judge ourselves within the walls we go to work in. . . . Any narrative that can be created outside of those walls doesn’t matter to us.”

McVay made similar comments earlier this week and every season sees teams that have been undervalued in the offseason outpace those expectations on the field. If the Rams can follow suit, it will be another feather in McVay’s cap after a step backward last year.

