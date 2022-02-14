How have Cooper Kupp and the other 31 WRs drafted in 2017 fared?

The MVP and others in WR class

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams’ cup runneth over in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. They chose a wide receiver from Eastern Washington named Cooper Kupp. All he has done is catch everything, become a Triple Crown winner and Super Bowl MVP. How did the other WRs chosen in the draft fare?

Tennesee Titans: Corey Davis (Round 1, pick 5)

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Drafted out of Western Michigan, Corey Davis spent four seasons with Tennessee and made 207 grabs. He went to the Jets for 2021 and had 34 catches in nine games.

Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Williams (Round 1, pick 7)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Williams came to the Chargers from Clemson. He keeps getting better and is able to make incredible catches look easy. Williams has 227 catches in five seasons. He has 3,662 yards and 26 TDs. A keeper.

Cincinnati Bengals: John Ross (round 1, pick 9)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A total bust with the Bengals who wound up on the New York Giants. He has 62 catches in five seasons and is frequently injured.

Buffalo Bills: Zay Jones (Round 2, pick 37)

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Zay Jones played college ball at East Carolina. He has 171 catches and 11 touchdowns while with the Bills and Raiders.

Carolina Panthers: Curtis Samuel (Round 2, pick 40)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Curtis Samuel is with Washington after four seasons in Carolina. The former Ohio State star had 185 catches in his time with the Panthers. His first season in the NFC East was uneventful, making six grabs in five games.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Juju Smith-Schuster (Round 2, pick 62)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a good one in Juju Smith-Schuster from USC. He has 323 catches despite missing most of 2021 and only making 15 grabs this season.

Los Angeles Rams: Cooper Kupp (Round 3, pick 69)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Kupp came to the Rams from Eastern Washington and has been the jewel of this wide receiver class.

Story continues

Tennessee Titans: Taywan Taylor (Round 3, pick 72)

USAT

Western Kentucky’s Taywan Taylor made 53 catches in two seasons with Tennessee. He played for the Browns sparsely in 2019 and ’20 and had no catches.

New York Jets: ArDarius Stewart (Round 3, pick 79)

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Add ArDarius Stewart of Alabama to the list of New York Jets’ picks that didn’t work out. He had 7 runs for 27 yards in 2017.

Denver Broncos: Carlos Henderson (Round 3, pick 82)

Louisiana Tech’s Carlos Henderson had no stats with Denver.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin (Round 3, pick 84)

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Chris Godwin came to the Bucs from Penn State and has turned into a star receiver. He thrived with Tom Brady — who doesn’t? — but saw his 2021 season cut short due to injury.

Detroit Lions: Kenny Golladay (Round 3, pick 96)

Detroitfreepress

Kenny Golladay had a lot of great moments catching passes from Matthew Stafford. He took the free-agent route to New York and his first season with Big Blue was sorry.

Arizona Cardinals: Chad Williams (Round 3, pick 98)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Williams came to Arizona from Grambling State. He had 20 catches and a TD as a Cardinal. His last NFL experience was in 2019 with the Colts.

Seattle Seahawks: Amara Darboh (Round 3, pick 106)

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan’s Amara Darboh made 8 catches for 71 yards in 2017. And that was that.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Dede Westbrook (Round 4, pick 110)

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Dede Westbrook was one of those players you always expected to turn into a star but never did. He had a couple of 66-catch seasons with the Jaguars. He spent 2021 with the Vikings and had 10 grabs for 68 yards.

Los Angeles Rams: Josh Reynolds (Round 4, pick 117)

Al Bello/Getty Images

Josh Reynolds made 113 catches in 4 seasons with the Rams. The current season saw him with the Lions and Titans. He made a total of 29 catches in 2021.

Philadelphia Eagles: Mack Hollins (Round 4, pick 118)

USAT

Mack Hollins became a special teams player for the Eagles and Dolphins. He also has made 56 catches over his NFL career. A career-high of 16 came as a rookie and in 2020.

Cincinnati Bengals: Josh Malone (Round 4, pick 128)

Bob Meyer-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Malone came to the Bengals from Tennessee and didn’t work out. He had 7 catches with the Bengals in 2 seasons. In 2 years with the Jets, he had 4 catches.

Dallas Cowboys: Ryan Switzer (Round 4, pick 133)

USAT

North Carolina’s Ryan Switzer was a valuable special teamer for the Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers in his three seasons in the league.

Kansas City Chiefs Jehu Chesson (Round 4, pick 139)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jehu Chesson of Michigan had 3 catches in 2 seasons, split between KC and Washington.

New York Jets: Chad Hansen (Round 4, pick 141)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Hansen played for the Jets in 2017 with 9 grabs and resurfaced in 2020 with Houston, making 17 catches.

Philadelphia Eagles Shelton Gibson (Round 5, pick 166)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Shelton Gibson had 3 catches in 2 seasons with the Eagles.

Minnesota Vikings: Rodney Adams (Round 5, pick 170)

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Rodney Adams has bounced around. His lone game action came in 2021 when he was Bear and saw 1 target.

Denver Broncos: Isaiah McKenzie (Round 5, pick 172)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos probably wish they kept Isaiah McKenzie out of Georgia. He has blossomed in Buffalo as a dependable receiver and stellar kick returner.

Green Bay Packers: DeAngelo Yancey (Round 5, pick 175)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

From Purdue, DeAngelo Yancey never achieved any NFL stats.

San Francisco 49ers: Trent Taylor (Round 5, pick 177)

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Taylor made 81 catches in three seasons with the 49ers, missing 2019. He was a Bengal in 2021 and had 2 grabs on 3 targets. He also returns kickoffs and punts.

Washington: Robert Davis (Round 6, Pick 209)

USAT

Georgia State’s Robert Davis was out of football after 2019. He had 2 receptions for 17 yards, 1 each with Washington and Philly.

Minnesota Vikings: Stacy Coley (Round 7, pick 219)

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Miami (Fl) Stacy Coley saw minimal action with the Vikings and Giants in 2017 and ’18.

Seattle Seahawks: David Moore (Round 7, pick 226)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks dipped into East Central (Ok) for David Moore. He played for Seattle through 2020 and had 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 TDs. In 2021, Moore was with Denver and Green Bay and didn’t make a catch.

Miami Dolphins: Isaiah Ford (Round 7, pick 226)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Ford came to the Fish from Virginia Tech. He has made 3 starts in four years but does have 63 catches for 681 yards and a pair of TDs.

Dallas Cowboys: Noah Brown (Round 7, pick 239)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Chosen out of Ohio State, Noah Brown has 48 catches in four seasons with Dallas for 425 yards. He has started 5 games.

Green Bay Packers: Malachi Dupre (Round 7, Pick 247)

Dan Powers/The Post-Crescent via USA TODAY Sports

The LSU wideout played in one game in 2018 for Arizona and had no stats.

1

1