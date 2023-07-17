Cooper Kupp is the only WR in Madden 24 with a 99 catch rating

When you throw the ball Cooper Kupp’s way, more often than not, good things are going to happen. He’s as sure-handed as any player in the NFL, improving on that aspect of his game since coming into the NFL in 2017.

Last season, Kupp only dropped one pass on 95 targets, hauling in 75 of those passes for an impressive catch rate of 78.9%. That came after he shockingly dropped seven passes in his record-setting 2021 season, according to PFF.

His reliable hands are what earned him a perfect 99 catch rating in “Madden NFL 24” this year, the only wide receiver with a catch rating that high. Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs and Tyler Lockett all have 98 catch ratings.

According to ESPN, Kupp is “the best in the game in catching (99) and short route running (99)” so he’s going to feast on quick passes in this year’s game. His medium route running rating of 98 is also the best of any wide receiver in Madden 24.

When using the Rams in this year’s game, the offense will funnel through Kupp again. The next-closest wide receiver in L.A. is Van Jefferson, who’s a 76 overall, so there’s quite the gap between him and Kupp (96 overall).

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire