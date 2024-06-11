Cooper Kupp is only Rams player in top 50 of NFL merchandise sales list

The Los Angeles Rams may not have had the star-studded roster last year that we’ve come to know them for, but they still had plenty of big-name players on the team. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and as the season went on, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams.

Yet, only one of those players really moved the needle in terms of merchandise sales, and that player is Kupp.

The NFLPA released the top 50 players based on merchandise sales for a full fiscal year from March 1, 2023 to Feb. 29, 2024, and Kupp was the only Rams player represented. Even he was all the way down at No. 39, so it’s not as if he was among the league’s top sellers.

While it’s likely that a lot of fans already have a Kupp, Donald or Stafford jersey, the same can be said of the top sellers on the list: Jalen Hurts (1st), Patrick Mahomes (3rd), Travis Kelce (4th), Christian McCaffrey (5th) and so on.

What’s shocking is that players such as Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett and Justin Fields all ranked in the top 50, while Stafford and Donald did not. All three of those quarterbacks are on different teams now and have been relegated to backup roles.

Shockingly, Jason Kelce was the second-best seller in player merchandise for the fiscal year, the only offensive lineman in the top 50.

