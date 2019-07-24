Cooper Kupp will not open camp on PUP

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp will not have to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports.

Kupp is fully cleared, though the Rams will “measure” his workload, per Wyche.

Kupp tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Nov. 11. He has targeted a return for the 2019 season opener ever since.

Kupp made 40 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns before his injury.

He played 15 games with six starts as a rookie, making 62 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns.