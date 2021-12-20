Cooper Kupp no longer leads WRs in Pro Bowl voting, Rams drop out of top 5

Cooper Kupp is apparently no longer the most popular wide receiver in the NFL. That title now goes to Davante Adams – at least in terms of Pro Bowl voting.

After leading all wide receivers in votes through the first three weeks of fan balloting, Kupp has fallen from the top spot. He’s been overtaken by Adams, who has 234,600 votes to pace the position.

Kupp was also third overall among all players in Pro Bowl votes last week but he’s no longer in the top five. Jonathan Taylor is still No. 1, but he’s now followed by Nick Bosa, Travis Kelce, Kyle Juszczyk and Trevon Diggs – not exactly the group you’d expect to lead the NFL.

The Rams were also fourth in the last update and were as high as third after the first week of voting, but they’ve also fallen out of the top five as a team. The Chiefs are now first, the Cowboys slipped to second, the 49ers jumped to third, and the Patriots and Packers round out the top five.

In this latest update, Aaron Donald is the only Rams player to lead his position.

Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed on NFL Network Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET, and they’ll be a reflection of votes cast by fans, players and coaches, each counting for one-third of the total vote tally.

The Rams have several deserving players, from Donald and Kupp to Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, Andrew Whitworth and even Rob Havenstein. They should have at least three Pro Bowlers with Kupp, Donald and Ramsey, but we’ll have to wait and see if they get any more beyond that trio.

