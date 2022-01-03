Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has a chance to make history. In two different ways.

With 11 catches in next week’s regular season finale against the 49ers, Kupp with tie the single-season record of 149. The current high-water mark was set by Saints receiver Michael Thomas in 2019.

With 135 receiving yards in that game, Kupp will match the single-season record of 1,964 yards, established by Lions receiver Calvin Johnson in 2012.

Kupp was three games in 2021 with 11 or more catches, and he has racked up 135 or more receiving yards three times. He had 11 catches for 122 yards against the 49ers in Week 10.

Cooper Kupp needs 11 catches, 135 receiving yards to tie two single-season records originally appeared on Pro Football Talk