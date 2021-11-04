Cooper Kupp is putting up numbers like no receiver has since Jerry Rice in the 1990 season.

Now he’s been named the NFC’s offensive player of the month for a second consecutive time.

Just like he did in September, Kupp earned the honor after an outstanding October. In five games, Kupp caught 38 passes for 557 yards with five touchdowns. He’s posted three consecutive games of at least 100 yards — going over 130 with two touchdowns in victories over the Giants and Lions.

Kupp now leads the league with 924 yards and 10 touchdowns. His career high in yards is 1,161, which he reached in 2019. If things continue as they have with quarterback Matthew Stafford, he’ll shatter that number by the end of November.

The Rams will start this month with a matchup against the Titans on Sunday Night Football in Week Nine.

Cooper Kupp named NFC offensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk