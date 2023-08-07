Cooper Kupp was named best slot WR in NFL entering 2023 season

Cooper Kupp has cemented himself as one of the premier wideouts in the NFL in recent years, and he does most of his damage out of the slot for the Los Angeles Rams. Ahead of his seventh year in the league, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar listed Kupp as the best slot receiver in the NFL in 2023.

If Kupp can stay healthy in 2023, expect him to regain his status as the league’s most prolific slot weapon, because he’s the best in the business when he’s on the field.

When watching Kupp, he certainly isn’t the fastest wideout or the most athletic player in the NFL. But where he separates himself from other wide receivers in the league is his understanding of coverages and how to get himself open.

While operating as the Rams’ primary slot receiver in 2021, Kupp led the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in Matthew Stafford’s debut season. The All-Pro wideout would cap off his historic 2021 campaign with an Offensive Player of the Year award and Super Bowl MVP.

Even in a year where he missed eight games in 2022, Kupp still managed to tally 75 catches, 812 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns. Defenses have a tough time containing Kupp in the passing game as deploying him in the slot allows him to take advantage of mismatches in the secondary.

Every elite wide receiver in the NFL has an area where they excel, and it’s safe to say that Kupp is the best slot wideout in the league when he’s healthy.

