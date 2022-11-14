Cooper Kupp may miss some time with ankle injury

1
Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read

The Rams could be without their best offensive player for a little while, adding to the seemingly endless list of injuries they’ve suffered this season. Cooper Kupp exited Sunday’s game against the Cardinals in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, which Sean McVay said “didn’t look good” and “didn’t sound good.”

McVay didn’t have an update beyond that but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kupp may miss some time.

“My understanding is he’s gonna have some more tests today, an MRI and some other tests, just to ascertain how much damage there actually is,” he said on NFL Network. “It does seem, though, just talking to people involved in the situation, that he has avoided the worst-case scenario, so it doesn’t seem there is a fracture in there. … There might be no fracture, seems to be where it stands right now but that does not mean it’s best-case scenario either. So looking at the next couple weeks for Cooper Kupp, you certainly might see him miss some time. When you’re talking about the Los Angeles Rams, they need him, they need everyone. It has been a tough, tough season. Seems they’re gonna be without Cooper Kupp for the next little bit here. More info coming today.”

Even if Kupp misses just one or two games, it would be devastating for the Rams. They’re 3-6 and desperately need a win to snap their three-game losing skid. If they lose the next two games and fall to 3-8, they’ll need to win out just to have any shot at the playoffs.

They’ll face the Saints next and then the Chiefs on the road in Week 12, so their season will come down to the upcoming two weeks.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

