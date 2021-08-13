Cooper Kupp would love to line up as an outside receiver more

Cooper Kupp has earned the title as one of the best slot receivers in the NFL. He’s been incredibly productive as a former third-round pick, catching 288 passes for 3,570 yards and 24 touchdowns in four seasons (54 games).

But Kupp doesn’t necessarily want to be known as just a slot receiver. That’s his role in the Rams’ offense – even though Sean McVay moves his pass-catchers around often – but he wouldn’t mind getting more opportunities on the outside.

Kupp has the size to win outside, but he’s not a threat to run by defenders or win over the top, which makes him a better fit in the slot thanks to his quickness and route running. Even still, he told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that he doesn’t want to be pigeonholed to one role.

“I’m always asking for more,” Kupp said. “I never want to get pigeonholed in one thing. The goal for everyone here, the more you can do the better. I also take pride in what’s happening across the field and what to do. There are really fun things about being singled outside as an X that I don’t get to experience as much. I’d love to do that stuff. At the same time, I know what my role is in the offense, being able to execute my role is the utmost priority. If my number is called for other stuff, that comes into play as well.”

The Rams have enough wide receiver depth that they don’t need Kupp to play outside. Robert Woods is plenty capable of doing that. So is Van Jefferson. And DeSean Jackson.

But with how often the Rams mix things up on offense, it wouldn’t hurt to isolate Kupp on the edge as the X-receiver one-on-one against a cornerback. He has such a good feel for route running that him getting open in that situation has a strong likelihood, even if it won’t go for an explosive play downfield.