The NFL’s leading receiver has a toe injury, but apparently it’s not too serious.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his Thursday press conference that Cooper Kupp will be listed as limited with a toe injury on the day’s practice report. But McVay added that he’s not concerned the injury will keep Kupp out.

Kupp is No. 1 with 100 receptions, 1,366 yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns in 2021.

With Los Angeles playing Arizona on Monday night, Thursday is the first injury report of the week for the two teams. And McVay noted that the Rams are holding more of a walk-through than a full-speed practice.

Running back Darrell Henderson (thigh) and guard David Edwards (foot) are also limited. Henderson was active but did not play any snaps against the Jaguars in Week 13, with Sony Michel taking 24 carries for 121 yards with a touchdown.

Center Brian Allen (knee), cornerback Robert Rochell (chest), and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (back) are not participating in the session.

Cooper Kupp limited with toe injury, but is not expected to miss time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk