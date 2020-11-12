Cooper Kupp was limited in practice on Wednesday

The Rams emerge from their bye mostly healthy. Receiver Cooper Kupp, however, was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an injury.

The specific injury isn’t clear, however. Coach Sean McVay told reporters that Kupp has a wrist injury. The official injury report states that Kupp has an injured oblique muscle.

Either way, Kupp should be good to go on Sunday against the Seahawks.

“He’s on track to play.” McVay said. “We’re just going to be smart with him. We’re limited in what we do on a Wednesday anyways. Usually tomorrow is our heavier workday and I anticipate him taking part in all of practice tomorrow.”

Running back Darrell Henderson missed practice with a quad injury, and offensive lineman David Edwards did not practice, due to an abdominal injury. Tackle Andrew Whitworth got a rest day.

The 5-3 Rams are clinging to the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff field. A win over the Seahawks on Sunday would move them into a tie for first place in the NFC West.

