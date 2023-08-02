Cooper Kupp left practice with apparent injury, severity of it unknown

The last thing the Los Angeles Rams need is for Cooper Kupp to get injured before the season begins. On Tuesday, they were given a scare when the All-Pro receiver left practice with an apparent injury and was unable to return.

He exited the field with the training staff after appearing to hurt himself on a red zone route. Sean McVay told reporters after practice that he doesn’t have an update on Kupp’s injury because he didn’t speak to the medical team before his press conference.

It’s possible Kupp’s injury is only minor and he won’t need to miss any time at all, but you never want to see a star player like him go down with an injury at all.

Until the Rams get more clarity on what happened with their receiver, everyone will be holding their breath.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp walked off the field with training staff during today’s practice and did not return. McVay said Kupp “looked like he came up a little bit in a redzone route.” McVay hadn’t talked to medical staff yet before speaking to media, so didn’t have an update on Kupp — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 2, 2023

