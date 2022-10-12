Cooper Kupp leads NFL in receptions ahead of Rams’ Week 6 matchup vs. Panthers

Though things have started to unravel for the Los Angeles Rams in recent weeks, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has managed to maintain the prolific pace he set in 2021, and is currently leading the league in receptions heading into Week 6. With 49 catches through just five games, the holds sole ownership of the best mark in the NFL by a wide margin.

The next most productive receiver in terms of raw catches this year has been Minnesota Vikings’ superstar Justin Jefferson, who bests Kupp in yardage but has recorded nine fewer receptions. At his current pace, Kupp could be expected to eclipse the 100-reception benchmark around Week 10, which would leave him seven games to break New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas’ record of 149 catches in a season, which was set in 2019.

Kupp has been one of the only bright spots on Los Angeles’ offense so far this year, and arguably their best player on either side of the ball. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has connected with him regularly out of necessity, as the team has a host of injuries along their offensive line that have severely limited their ability to move the ball downfield.

The Rams’ running game has been particularly slow to produce this year, and in turn, has forced the coaching staff to rely on Kupp to churn out yards in situations where he otherwise might not have been called on in recent years. Effectively, Sean McVay’s offense has turned into a west coast style pass-to-run scheme that highlights Kupp as the team’s bell-cow target on nearly every play.

Unfortunately, the results of this strategy haven’t been favorable for anyone except Kupp, as the team currently sits a game under .500 and is reeling from their most recent loss to the Dallas Cowboys. If they can manage to keep Kupp involved while also finding opportunities for other contributors on the offense to get involved, the team may see its fortunes turn around.

Until then, the dysfunction within the offense is likely to continue, and the team will keep force-feeding Kupp.

