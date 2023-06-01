Cooper Kupp lands outside top 5 of PFF’s wide receiver rankings for 2023

Cooper Kupp was one of one in 2021, putting together a season that ranks among the best ever by a wide receiver. His numbers fell off in 2022, but not because he was unproductive. He was injured, missing eight-plus games with an ankle issue that ended his season prematurely.

Before getting hurt, he had 72 catches for 813 yards and six touchdowns in eight games; his ninth game was a three-catch, minus-1-yard performance, so we’re excluding that. That put him on pace for 153 catches, 1,728 yards and 13 touchdowns, nearly rivaling his 145-catch, 1,947-yard and 16-touchdown season in 2021.

Yet, he’s not considered a top-five receiver by some. Pro Football Focus ranked the best wideouts in the league heading into the 2023 season and Kupp was No. 6, behind Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs.

Kupp played in just nine games in 2022 in a Rams offense that was collapsing around him and still racked up 95 targets and 75 catches a season after posting one of the finest single-season performances in NFL history. Kupp is an elite route runner, technician and blocker who lines up predominantly in the slot but can still torch defensive backs on the outside when needed. He has broken 10 or more tackles for three straight seasons.

There are so many good receivers in the league right now, from Adams to CeeDee Lamb to DK Metcalf. Every receiver in the top six has a case to be considered the best wideout in the league. There’s some stiff competition at the top among wide receivers, but Kupp deserves consideration after the season he had in 2021 and the pace he was on last season.

Kupp can strengthen his case and prove he wasn’t a one-and-a-half-year wonder this season by putting together another big performance now that he and Matthew Stafford are healthy.

