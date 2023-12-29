Cooper Kupp jokes about ‘being bullied’ over arm sleeve at practice

Cooper Kupp keeps it pretty simple with his gear on game days. He’ll rock a helmet visor in practice every now and then, but he doesn’t typically wear arm sleeves or anything beyond one arm band on his left arm.

In practice this week, however, he sported a new look: a left arm sleeve. Kupp was asked if everything was OK with his arm after practice Thursday and he had to explain why he was wearing a sleeve.

He’s apparently not injured, but his teammates were having fun with it. Kupp joked that he got bullied by his teammates, many of whom were also wearing left arm sleeves.

”A copious amount,” as Kupp put it.

“Yeah, I’ll be alright,” he said. “I don’t know if you saw, we had a copious amount of left arm sleeves out there at practice today. Just putting it out there, I’m being bullied by the team so that’s what’s going on.”

The Rams shared a photo from practice showing Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Higbee, Tutu Atwell, Austin Trammell, Kupp and Ben Skowronek all rocking arm sleeves, with Kupp looking less than enthused about the group shot.

Did he get pressured into wearing it or were his teammates just poking fun at his new look by copying it? It’s hilarious either way.

