Cooper Kupp to IR, Rams designate David Edwards for return

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is officially off the Rams active roster.

Kupp is set to have tightrope surgery to repair his high ankle sprain and the team placed him on injured reserve Wednesday. Kupp has not been ruled out for the rest of the season, but he will miss at least four games with the injury and could be out even longer.

Two other Rams also went on the injured reserve list. Right guard Chandler Brewer is having knee surgery and left tackle Alaric Jackson is dealing with blood clots.

The Rams have had a number of other injuries on the offensive line this season, but one member of the group is on his way back to the lineup. Guard David Edwards has been designated for return from injured reserve.

