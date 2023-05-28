Cooper Kupp’s injury, ESPN FPI and other Rams news for Cardinals fans

We have come to the end of another week of the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angels Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Cooper Kupp snubbed by Davamte Adams

Kupp is coming back from an ankle injury but who can forget his 2021 season when he was Offensive Player of the Year and set records?

Nonetheless, when Raiders receiver Davante Adams was asked to name his top receivers, he failed to mention Kupp.

Rams with 5th-best odds to land 2024 No. 1 pick

The Rams, like the Cardinals, appear to be going through a transition yar in 2023. L.A. is ranked 23rd in ESPN’s FPI and given the fifth-best odds to be the worst team in the league and land the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft.

Rams taking Kupp's injury in stride

Kupp is still in recovery from ankle surgery and is away from the team during the voluntary part of the offseason while his wife is expecting a child.

Rams coach Sean McVay said the team is taking things day by day in his absence.

Rookie Stetson Bennett surprised by transition to NFL

Bennett, a rookie, is learning how different NFL playcalling is. He admitted to struggling to relay playcalls from McVay.

Rams had 2nd-worst offseason

The Rams have had a rough offseason. They didn’t have a first-round pick, they traded CB Jalen Ramsey and released LB Bobby Wagner.

ESPN ranked them as having the second-worst offseason in the league.

