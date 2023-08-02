Cooper Kupp has hamstring injury, could return in ‘a few weeks’

The Rams seem to have dodged a bullet with one of their best players. Cooper Kupp left practice on Tuesday after pulling up on a route in red zone work, but Sean McVay didn’t have any idea how serious the injury was or how long he’d be out.

The Rams had Kupp undergo an MRI, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, and it revealed a hamstring injury that will sideline him for “a few weeks.” It’s not ideal, but that prognosis is much better than it could have been, seeing as it’s not a serious, long-term injury.

With more than a month to go until the regular season begins, it looks like Kupp will be good to go for Week 1.

Rams’ WR Cooper Kupp underwent an MRI on his hamstring and while the team will be very cautious with him, one source said he potentially could be back “for scrimmages in a few weeks.” https://t.co/0KRMH8lzfH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2023

