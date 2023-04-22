Cooper Kupp is grateful for brief time with Allen Robinson, wishes him well in Pittsburgh

Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson looked like they were poised to be one of the best receiving tandems in the NFL last season, but things didn’t go according to plan. The Rams offense was a certified mess in 2022, gaining the fewest yards in the league and suffering injury after injury from start to finish.

Kupp and Robinson were among the players to go down with injuries, causing them to miss 15 games combined. After Robinson was traded to the Steelers this week, the veteran duo was split up one season into what looked to be a three-year partnership.

Kupp shared a cool message for Robinson on Twitter Friday, sharing his appreciation for their one year together and wishing him well in Pittsburgh.

Appreciate bro! Same here, keep cookin! — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) April 22, 2023

Kupp caught 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns in the nine games he played before suffering an ankle injury, once again finishing as by far the most productive player on the Rams. Robinson’s numbers were less impressive, catching only 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games before injuring his foot.

The Rams will need to find a new No. 2 receiver to play alongside Kupp, or they could simply elevate Van Jefferson into a bigger role on offense.

