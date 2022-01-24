Cooper Kupp is so good even Justin Jefferson is confused

How is Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp always so wide open? Add Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson as one of the countless individuals asking that question.

First, it was the 70-yard touchdown reception on a completely blown coverage in Sunday’s Divisional Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And then it was the two clutch receptions that put the Rams in field goal position for the game-winning kick.

It doesn’t matter what happens on the field or how many players are defending him. Kupp always finds a way to fight through the crowd into open grass.

“I really don’t get it… how is Cooper Kupp always WIDE open,” Jefferson posted on Twitter.

Kupp, a worthy MVP candidate, came up 17 yards shy of breaking Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record (1,964) in 2021. Ironically enough, Jefferson came within 17 yards of breaking Hall of Famer Randy Moss’ franchise single-season receiving yards record (1,632) this season as well.

Kupp is the only other player in the league that had him beat in receiving yards.

However, after breaking Odell Beckham Jr.’s record for most receiving yards by a player in his first two seasons, it’s already clear that Jefferson will be coming for the throne in 2022.

