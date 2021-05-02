Cooper Kupp has funny reaction to Rams’ ever-growing receiving corps

Few teams put three wide receivers on the field together as often as Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams. With how deep their receiving corps is coming out of the draft, they might have to utilize even more four-wide packages, though.

Despite already having Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and DeSean Jackson at wide receiver, Los Angeles drafted two more receivers in Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek. They also selected uber-athletic tight end Jacob Harris in the fourth round to join Tyler Higbee and Brycen Hopkins.

Kupp had a funny response to the NFL drafting a bunch of skill players, asking the NFL when it’s going to let teams have six eligible receivers on the field so the Rams can capitalize.

So… @NFL when you gonna let us have six eligibles? — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) May 2, 2021

If you count Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, too, the Rams are extremely deep on offense at just about every spot. Kupp and Woods will get most of the targets, but there are a lot of mouths to feed and only five eligible receivers on any given play.

Matthew Stafford should be loving it, though, with all the new targets he has in L.A.